Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 60.6%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 715,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DatChat Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of DATS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.98.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of DatChat
About DatChat
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
