Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 60.6%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 715,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DatChat Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of DATS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.98.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

About DatChat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

