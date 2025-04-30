Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.91). Approximately 497,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,178,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.90 ($0.91).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.12. The stock has a market cap of £377.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

