Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $156.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Glaukos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.88. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

