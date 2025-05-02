Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 254.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

