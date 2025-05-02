22,889 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Onity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,604,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.
Onity Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ONIT opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.58. Onity Group has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Onity Group
Onity Group Profile
Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onity Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.