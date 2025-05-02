22,889 Shares in Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Onity Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,604,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONIT opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.58. Onity Group has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28.

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Onity Group will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

