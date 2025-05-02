Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 1.2 %

TWLO opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -152.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.