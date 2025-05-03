Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

