McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

