NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 343.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after buying an additional 700,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,109,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,423,000 after buying an additional 376,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 225,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 187,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

