Best Lithium Stocks To Research – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, QuantumScape, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or refining of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries and electric vehicles. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium-driven technologies and clean-energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $105.49. 8,199,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,776,986. The company has a market capitalization of $456.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,760. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,452,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,472. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 2,881,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Read More