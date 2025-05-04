Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

