Gartner (IT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450- EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $427.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.07.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gartner stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

