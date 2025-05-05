Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $705.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 336,082 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $705,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,305,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,797,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,272,019,000 after buying an additional 134,391 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 58,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 390,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 389,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

