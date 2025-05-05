Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

