Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

