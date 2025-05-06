Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 6th, 2025

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.