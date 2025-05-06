China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.13.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
