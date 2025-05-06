JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 678,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

