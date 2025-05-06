Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 43,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 187,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

