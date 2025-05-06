PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
