PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

PHX stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PHX Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

