Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:EFN Q2 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.1 %

EFN stock opened at C$30.90 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$22.19 and a one year high of C$31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,991.40. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez purchased 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$57,010.36. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

