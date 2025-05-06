Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.