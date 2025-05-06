TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Price Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 125.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 988.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.