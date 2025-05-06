Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

