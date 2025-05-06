What is Atb Cap Markets’ Estimate for TSE:YGR Q2 Earnings?

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Yangarra Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

YGR opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

