Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Shares of ARTV opened at $1.90 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

