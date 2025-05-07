Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 28,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,512% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,751 call options.

FingerMotion Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:FNGR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. FingerMotion has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FingerMotion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNGR. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

