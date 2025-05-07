Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 4th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 14,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

