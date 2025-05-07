McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $316.94 on Monday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $96,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

