Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – May 4th

QUALCOMM, ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, deploying or commercializing AI technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and robotics. These companies may range from pure-play AI software and chipmakers to firms integrating AI into cloud services, autonomous vehicles or industrial automation. Investors in AI stocks seek exposure to the rapid growth and transformative potential of artificial intelligence across multiple sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.81. 13,180,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,135. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $19.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $977.24. 1,667,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $839.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $968.38. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 45,187,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,865,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.21. 4,323,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $35.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $636.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,325. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.60 and its 200-day moving average is $630.90.

