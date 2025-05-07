Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a reduce rating to a hold rating. HSBC now has a $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00. Twilio traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $104.54. Approximately 1,148,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,689,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.11.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -157.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
