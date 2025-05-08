Analyzing Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linkage Global and CDW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.40 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A CDW $21.00 billion 1.10 $1.08 billion $7.97 22.02

Risk & Volatility

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Linkage Global.

Linkage Global has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Linkage Global and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkage Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 CDW 0 4 4 0 2.50

CDW has a consensus price target of $217.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Linkage Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Linkage Global and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.13% 55.42% 8.94%

Summary

CDW beats Linkage Global on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

