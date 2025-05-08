Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Revelation Biosciences to post earnings of ($6.88) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ REVB opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.19. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $60.80.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

