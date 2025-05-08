Revelation Biosciences (REVB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Revelation Biosciences to post earnings of ($6.88) per share for the quarter.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ REVB opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.19. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $60.80.
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.