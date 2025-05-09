Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s current price.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.