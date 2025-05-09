Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price at $345.14

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.86.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of MNDY opened at $281.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. monday.com has a 52-week low of $180.66 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 469.79, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
