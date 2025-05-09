Cormark Forecasts Colabor Group’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 million, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

