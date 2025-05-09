FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Reduced by Desjardins

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

ANCTF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

