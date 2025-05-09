Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.53.
Marin Software Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.