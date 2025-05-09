Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

