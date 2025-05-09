Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $194.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 16,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Masimo by 152.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $153.77 on Tuesday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $101.61 and a 12-month high of $194.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

