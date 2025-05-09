Morgan Stanley Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $78.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $12,406,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

