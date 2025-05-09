Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

May 9th, 2025

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES):

  • 5/5/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/17/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00.
  • 4/10/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.25 to C$15.25.
  • 4/8/2025 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.98.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

