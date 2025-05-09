Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 233.16%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

