Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,399,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stratasys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 703,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $11.03 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

