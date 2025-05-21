MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,772 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $56,984,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,991 shares of company stock worth $742,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

