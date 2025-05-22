Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.
Suncorp Group Trading Down 9.1%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.
About Suncorp Group
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.