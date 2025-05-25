Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Posted by on May 25th, 2025

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.