Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.92 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

