David Zapolsky Sells 13,570 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0%

AMZN stock opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.