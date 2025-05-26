Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $61,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE CARS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.