Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $61,000 in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,460,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Trading Down 1.6%
NYSE CARS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 27,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
