Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.69 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 746.50 ($10.13). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.81), with a volume of 214,319 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.91) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Kainos Group Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of £924.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 757.61.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kainos Group plc will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

