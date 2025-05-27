Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $15.50. Seven & i shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 203,417 shares.

Seven & i Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

